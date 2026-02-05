Photo: 'Bridgerton' writer Julia Quinn asks fans to brace ahead of season 4 finale

Bridgerton author Julia Quinn has teased a major plot twist.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, the writer hinted at the death of the show's one of the most adored character as the show heads towards an emotional rollercoaster.

The romance writer Quinn warned fans to be ready for a heart wrenching death in Bridgerton season 4 finale.

“I can just say, get your tissues ready, because it's rough," she said.

She also shared that she visited the set, and she saw a scene that she described as 'devastatingly beautiful.'

“When I visited the set, they were filming scenes and I saw a scene that was at the same time incredibly joyful and just heart wrenching,so, yeah, you're gonna need tissues for part 2," she continued.

Soon after this statement, eagle-eyed fans have begun speculating about a possible major character death.

Many of these fans also hinted towards the trailer that showed Violet Bridgerton, played by Ruth Gemmell, dressed in all black, sparking rumors of a funeral.

While it is unclear whose death viewers may witness, their first bet is on Marina as readers of Quinn's To Sir Phillip, With Love know that Eloise's romance with Phillip, played by Chris Fulton, begins after Marina's, played by Ruby Barker, untimely death .

However, Quinn has her hopes high on Francesca's husband John since the show made John so loveable.

"I just remember when they introduced John last season, and he was so awesome. I was just like, ‘Oh.’ Because in the books, you don't get to know him as well as the show. And I was like,‘You're just making it so much worse,” Quinn told the outlet.

“He’s so wonderful,” she concluded.