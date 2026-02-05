'Bridgerton' writer Julia Quinn asks fans to brace ahead of season 4 finale
'Bridgerton' writer Julia Quinn has teased the death of a major character
Bridgerton author Julia Quinn has teased a major plot twist.
In a recent interview with Us Weekly, the writer hinted at the death of the show's one of the most adored character as the show heads towards an emotional rollercoaster.
The romance writer Quinn warned fans to be ready for a heart wrenching death in Bridgerton season 4 finale.
“I can just say, get your tissues ready, because it's rough," she said.
She also shared that she visited the set, and she saw a scene that she described as 'devastatingly beautiful.'
“When I visited the set, they were filming scenes and I saw a scene that was at the same time incredibly joyful and just heart wrenching,so, yeah, you're gonna need tissues for part 2," she continued.
Soon after this statement, eagle-eyed fans have begun speculating about a possible major character death.
Many of these fans also hinted towards the trailer that showed Violet Bridgerton, played by Ruth Gemmell, dressed in all black, sparking rumors of a funeral.
While it is unclear whose death viewers may witness, their first bet is on Marina as readers of Quinn's To Sir Phillip, With Love know that Eloise's romance with Phillip, played by Chris Fulton, begins after Marina's, played by Ruby Barker, untimely death .
However, Quinn has her hopes high on Francesca's husband John since the show made John so loveable.
"I just remember when they introduced John last season, and he was so awesome. I was just like, ‘Oh.’ Because in the books, you don't get to know him as well as the show. And I was like,‘You're just making it so much worse,” Quinn told the outlet.
“He’s so wonderful,” she concluded.
-
Teddi Mellencamp says 'Masked Singer' gave 'a little bit of life' amid cancer fight
-
Bad Bunny tears up while previewing his Super Bowl halftime show
-
Kanye West's old allegation against Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton surfaced
-
SZA set to headline Fanatics’ Super Bowl 2026 party after Grammy win
-
Alan Ritchson looks for films where heroes reach to 'brink of death'
-
'Love Island's star Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury are expecting baby no 2
-
Angelina Jolie sparks health concerns as Brad Pitt lawsuit refuses to end
-
'Bridgerton' star Luke Thompson addresses what sets season 4 apart