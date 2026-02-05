Simu Liu reveals his 'least favorite' part in wedding planning with girlfriend Allison Hsu

Simu Liu has finally opened up about his one wedding must-have after his engagement with Allison Hsu.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine at the Broadway show Oh, Mary! press event in New York City on Monday, February 2, the 36-year-old Canadian actor talked about his upcoming wedding to girlfriend Hsu.

Liu, who is playing Mary’s Teacher in Oh, Mary!, told the outlet that his wedding planning was going “really wonderful” until he noticed the prices.

The Avengers: Doomsday actor admitted, "Everything's been good. I would say we're at the point now where it's probably my least favorite, it's where I'm finding out how much everything costs."

"And I really do think no matter what your budget is, it's always going to cost more than you think. Everything always costs more than you think. That's definitely true for us as well,” he stated.

Even though he finds everything expensive, Liu went on to acknowledge that overall wedding planning has been a "relatively pain-free and joyous process.”

The key factor that is keeping things smooth is the couple’s same preferences and music comes on top.

Liu quipped, "Good music. You're throwing a party with your best friends in the whole wide world and, of course, it's our day but it's also their day.”

“It's just a day to celebrate kind of everyone being together and sharing in our happy moment. And so, just making sure that our musical acts are all lined up and ready to go,” the Barbie star noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Liu and Hsu, who started dating in 2022, announced their engagement in May 2025.