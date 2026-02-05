Walton Goggins shares exciting update after 'Fallout' season two ends

Walton Goggins says 'Fallout' season three is in the works

As season two ends with an emotional twist, Walton Goggins, who essays The Ghoul, says fans must brace themselves for major actions in season three.



In an interview with British GQ, the actor says, "That we're filming it. That we're picked up, and we're going. Look, we've talked about some things."

Goggins shares that, along with the pre-war past, season three will also explore the wasteland future.

"Like I said, there's a lot in this post-apocalyptic world that I'm very excited to explore, but there are themes in the past that I'm equally as excited to explore."

The star expresses his excitement about navigating both of these worlds in the upcoming season.

"Both of these worlds are so rich for me, and these opportunities are so rich for me, that wherever and whatever comes my way, I'm all in."

Elsewhere in the interview, Goggins also reveals that the hat-tip he gave when he saves Lucy, played by Ella Purnell, from her father, Hank, was not in the script.

"That's just giving myself over to an imaginary set of circumstances, really. That's the magic that happens whenever you play pretend for a living."

Fallout is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.