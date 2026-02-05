Watch: Humanoid robots learn to work together using the same AI ‘brain’

A surprising revelation has been unveiled: an AI system that can virtually work as a “shared brain”, emphasizing coordinated intelligence across multiple locations. While companies like Boston Dynamics and XPeng have showcased humanoid robot prototypes in recent years, these demonstrations typically feature robots operating independently.

In a video released by Humanoid, a woman asks a bipedal humanoid robot to order cocoa powder and olive oil. Meanwhile, wheeled robots in a warehouse-like environment use five-fingered hands to grasp a bottle and a soft pouch of pepper bag, placing them into a sturdy container box before packing them into a paper bag.

The company underscores the bipedal robot as an “intelligent assistant” capable of voice interaction, grocery handling, and online ordering. Designed to carry loads of up to 15 kilograms, the company is strategically positioned as a response to labour shortages, physically demanding roles, and the burden of unpaid domestic care. These capabilities shown in the video, have already been tested in real-world pilot projects.