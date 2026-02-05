Bad Bunny makes business move amid skyrocketing career

Bad Bunny's sports agency expands into the podcasting sphere

Recently, Bad Bunny made history by becoming the first Spanish-language artist to win Album of the Year at the Grammys.



In addition, he is also set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show. These milestones signal Bunny is arguably at the peak of his career.

Amid the strategic timing, the Monaco hitmaker made a business move. His sports agency, Rimas Sports, is entering the podcasting space, Variety reports.

The management company is partnering with iHeartMedia, a media firm, whose My Cultura will serve as distributor.

Ronald Acuña Jr. will serve as the podcast's first host. The show will focus on Latino voices, including the challenges the community faces, and explore culture, music, and values.

Ronald, in a statement on the unveiling of the forthcoming podcast, says, “I’m super pumped about this! You know I love baseball, but I also love everything about being Latino, our vibe, the music that moves us, our family stories, and all the struggles we face every day."

"This podcast is my chance to open up, talk straight about the good stuff, the tough stuff, and what inspires us.”

The podcast's title has not been released yet, as it is set to launch in early 2026.