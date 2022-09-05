Death toll from rains and floods reaches to 289

PESHAWAR: At least 289 people died and 348 people were injured in incidents related to rains and floods across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since 15 June.

According to details shared by the Provincial

Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 35,123 houses were destroyed while 52,327 were damaged across the province.

The PDMA, district administration and other relevant departments shifted 4,06,568 people to safe places before the floods while 69,775 were rescued through rescue operations in different districts. As many as 6,74,348 people have been displaced.

Relief items have been provided to 2,26,389 people so far as well as cooked food distributed to 8,56,782 people and 2,17, 614 people given dry food.

According to PDMA KP Director General Sharif Hussain, family tents were provided to 33,347 individuals, plastic mats to benefit 25,670 individuals and tarpaulin sheets for 26,135 individuals.

Apart from it 7,502 blankets, 6,463 kitchen sets, 7,607 hygiene kits, 6,951 water containers, 4,574 plastic mats, 681 life-saving jackets, 8,677 mosquito nets baskets,102 searchlights and 5,453 pillows have been distributed as well. The PDMA has already released Rs1,752 million to the district administrations since July to

deal with the emergency situation.

As per policy, the fund can be utilized for compensation of the victims and relief activities.

The Nowshera district administration and Irrigation Department are busy with heavy machinery to dewater the flood-affected areas

and rehabilitate the affected people.

Relief operations are also going on in other flood affected districts. The flood control room of the KP Government is fully functional. People may report any untoward incident on the helpline 1700.