King Charles' break from Christmas tradition contains nod to Kate Middleton

King Charles pays sweet nod to Kate Middleton while breaking from Christmas tradition

King Charles’ annual Christmas speech contains a subtle and sweet nod to his daughter-in-law Princess Kate.

The King broke Christmas tradition this year when he filmed his Christmas speech outside his residence. His mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II always filmed hers in Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, or at Sandringham House.

The King filmed his latest speech, in the Lady Chapel at Westminster Abbey, where Kate and William tied the knot, and where the Princess of Wales also hosts her annual Together at Christmas carol concert.

This year’s concert was held on December 5 and will air on ITV on Christmas Eve.

King Charles also opted to film the speech away from the palace last year. He filmed 2024’s broadcast at Fitzrovia Chapel. The break from tradition came 18 years after a speech was been filmed outside of a royal residence since 2006.

Meanwhile, the monarch’s Christmas broadcast has been a tradition for 93 years. King George V, Charles’ great-grandfather, began the Christmas broadcast tradition in 1932.

This year’s Christmas speech is expected to honor Britain’s war veterans as this year also marked the 80th anniversary of both VE Day in May and VJ Day in August.