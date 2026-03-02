Gavin Casalegno reveals quality he shares with Tom Holland

Gavin Casalegno likens himself to Tom Holland

The Summer I Turned Pretty star Gavin Casalegno is revealing on similarity he shares with Tom Holland.

While talking about the upcoming The Summer I Turned Pretty movie, he said he had "no information" at all since he’s likely to blurt it in interviews.

"I’m like Tom Holland. If I know anything, I’ll give it away," he quipped, makign a referance to Holland spoiling Marvel films in interviews.

"They won’t tell me anything," he added.

However, he did have a request for his character.

"I did request a death scene," he joked to Us Weekly. “I don’t know if we’re gonna get it.”

Jokes aside, he would go with any storyline that "makes the fans and [author] Jenny [Han] happy."

The Prime Video series was based on Jenny Han’s novels and followed a love triangle between Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Chris Briney) and Jeremiah.

In the finale, Belly ended up with Conrad and Jremiah was seen entering a romantic dynamic with Denise (Isabella Briggs).

Gavin previously noted that he’d like Jeremiah to explore that dynamic seriously.

"Denise is more real and brings different parts of Jeremiah out of him. But I don’t know if that is a good or bad thing," he said in November 2025.

"It might be a little too early for him to be jumping back into a relationship — if Gavin was giving advice. But he’s not, so whatever makes him happy. Go for it but I am definitely hesitant about a relationship for him," he added.