Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make big decision over charity future

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's charity staff may face the axe

Archewell Foundation, a charity by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, is going into restructuring amid questions raised over the handling of finances.



The charity, now rebranded as Archewell Philanthropies, would now fund programs of partner organisations instead of running them.

“After five beautiful years, the Archewell Foundation is becoming Archewell Philanthropies. This charitable entity allows the couple and their children to expand upon their global philanthropic endeavors as a family," the message read.

Though it’s unclear why a change like this is happening, for staff at the Archewell Foundation, it means layoffs.

In a statement, a Sussex spokesperson confirms that some staff will be let go: “The move toward a philanthropic fiscal sponsor operating model does mean that some staff redundancies are inevitable, particularly with junior admin roles."

"We will not be discussing these personnel details further, other than to say that we are honoured to have worked with incredibly talented and caring people who dedicate themselves to helping others.”

Meanwhile, the charity's finances have often come under scrutiny from the British press. For example, a Daily Mail report claims the charity spent $5.1 million in 2024, which is double the amount it received in donations that year.