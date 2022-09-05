Fraudster posing as judge of apex court held

Islamabad : The Cyber Crime Circle of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Islamabad has rounded up a suspect involved in swindling people by posing himself as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, FIA said Sunday.

The Cyber Crime Circle Islamabad received multiple complaints that a suspect, identified as Syed Faiz Ali has been deceiving people as well as the government employees in the guise of a judge of the apex court, the FIA spokesman said and added that a team of experts was constituted to follow and arrest him red handed on concrete evidence. The team rounded him up by using scientific resources and recovered documents from his custody. FIA Cyber Crime Circle Islamabad has registered a case against the accused under PICA Act. Further investigation of the case is underway.