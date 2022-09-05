 
Monday September 05, 2022
World

Iran arrests 12 Bahais accused of links to Israel

By AFP
September 05, 2022

Tehran: Iran has arrested 12 members of the Bahai religious minority, accusing them of links with the Islamic republic’s arch enemy Israel, state media reported late on Saturday. Iran brands Bahais "heretics" and often accuses them of being spies linked to Israel, as their world headquarters are located in the northern Israeli city of Haifa.

