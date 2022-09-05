Security concerns

The assassination of prominent Taliban cleric Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani in a suicide bombing has cast further doubts on the Taliban’s capacity to maintain peace and stability in Afghanistan. The killing is the latest in a series of attacks targeting Taliban members, allies and ethnic minorities. Many of these attacks have been claimed by Islamic State, the Taliban’s preeminent rival in Afghanistan.

Furthermore, there have been reports of TTP militants entering Pakistan from Afghanistan. There can be no doubt that the security situation in Pakistan and Afghanistan is intertwined. Given these conditions, it would be prudent for the Taliban and Pakistan governments to coordinate more on security matters in order to ensure regional security.

Ameer Sajidi

Lashkari