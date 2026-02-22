Chinese scientists unveil advanced AI model to support deep-space exploration

Chinese researchers have achieved a significant breakthrough in astronomical imaging with a new AI model designed to explore the deepest reaches of the cosmos.

The model unveiled, named ASTERIS (Astronomical Spatiotemporal Enhancement and Reconstruction for Image Synthesis) is developed to analyze computational optics and AI algorithms.

The findings published in the journal Science, help detect extremely faint astronomical signals, identify galaxies more than 13 billion light-years away, and generate the deepest deep-space images ever produced. It is crucial for researchers to explore these distant and faint celestial objects to understand the origin and evolution of the universe as weak signals are often obscured by background sky noise and thermal radiation.

The model identified more than 160 candidate high-redshift galaxies from the “Cosmic Dawn” period, approximately 200 million to 500 million years from the Big Bang vastly expanding the number of known discoveries from the era. This model, a “photometric adaptive screaming mechanism” analyzes noise fluctuations to distinguish them from the faint, blurry signals of distant stars and galaxies.

In this connection, Dai Qionghai, professor at Tsinghua’s Department of Automation said: “Faint celestial objects obscured by light noise in astronomical observations can be reconstructed with high fidelity.”

The research study marks a significant milestone in deep-space exploration, paving the way for AI deployment on next-generation telescopes to facilitate breakthroughs in our understanding of dark energy, dark matter, and cosmic origins.