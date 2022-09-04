CM says govt to rehabilitate flood victims

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that the provincial government is determined for rehabilitation of the flood affectees and all out efforts are being made in this regard.

In a message issued here he said the floods had affected many areas of the south Punjab including Rajanpur Taunsa and Dera Ghazi Khan. The entire provincial machinery led by the chief secretary was actively engaged in relief work.

Rescue 1122 and other agencies were doing a great job in the affected areas he added. Provincial ministers as well as members of the National and provincial assemblies were also taking part in the rehabilitation work the CM added.

He appealed to the affluent and philanthropists to generously contribute to the CM Flood Relief Fund account in the Bank of Punjab.

He said an effective system had been formulated to ensure transparency in the amount being deposited in the bank and promised that the funds would be spent on the deserving persons in a transparent manner.

CM orders stern action against killer of girl: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi took notice of the kidnapping and murder incident of a girl in the surrounding area of Multan and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police.

CM directed to bring the atrocious accused in the stern grip of law at the earliest found involved in the murder of the innocent girl. CM directed to provide justice to the heirs of the murdered girl at any cost. He stated that the accused deserves stern punishment according to law.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab took notice of the murder incident of a famous Surgeon Dr Haq Nawaz in Faisalabad and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police.

CM directed to arrest the accused forthwith and bring them in the stern grip of law.

He directed to ensure provision of justice to the heirs of the murdered. CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and sorrow with the heirs of the murdered doctor and assured them to provide justice at the earliest.

Gujratis accord love to Imran: Moonis: Former federal minister Moonis Elahi Saturday said the people of Gujrat accorded immense love to PTI chief Imran Khan.

In a statement, Moonis thanked the people of Gujrat for their full support and vigorous participation in the public meeting held at Zahoor Elahi stadium.

He said unnatural alliance of the !3 parties could not even hold 1/4th of such a public meeting. He openly challenged the 13 parties, including the PDM, to hold such a big public meeting at the stadium.