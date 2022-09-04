India police arrest alleged teen serial killer

BHOPAL, India: A 19-year-old Indian man accused of killing four security guards in a weeklong murder spree has been arrested, police told AFP on Saturday.

Shiv Prasad allegedly bludgeoned to death three men employed as guards in isolated areas of Sagar district, near the central industrial city of Bhopal, in a string of attacks that began last Saturday.

A fourth man was killed in Bhopal in the early hours of Thursday, a day before Prasad was apprehended.

"The accused wanted quick fame and money and apparently got addicted to crime sites and videos on social media," Sagar district superintendent Tarun Nayak told AFP. "We are investigating his involvement in some other crimes," Nayak added.