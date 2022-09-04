India police arrest alleged teen serial killer

BHOPAL, India: A 19-year-old Indian man accused of killing four security guards in a weeklong murder spree has been arrested, police told AFP on Saturday.
Shiv Prasad allegedly bludgeoned to death three men employed as guards in isolated areas of Sagar district, near the central industrial city of Bhopal, in a string of attacks that began last Saturday.
A fourth man was killed in Bhopal in the early hours of Thursday, a day before Prasad was apprehended.
"The accused wanted quick fame and money and apparently got addicted to crime sites and videos on social media," Sagar district superintendent Tarun Nayak told AFP. "We are investigating his involvement in some other crimes," Nayak added.
WASHINGTON: A pilot who had threatened to crash his small plane into a Walmart store in Mississippi has landed and...
BEIJING: China’s cyberspace watchdog said on Saturday it would launch a three-month campaign to clear up “rumours...
KENNEDY SPACE CENTRE, United States: Nasa on Saturday scrapped a second attempt to get its new 30-story rocket off the...
LOS ANGELES: It is too hot in Nelly Amaya’s place when the mercury surges into triple digits, driven by the...
VIENNA: The global atomic energy watchdog said on Saturday that Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant had been...
WASHINGTON: The United States on Saturday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting...
Comments