Dahani out as Pakistan look to tame India in Dubai

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan prepare for yet another Asia Cup match against India (second in a week's time), speedster Shahnawaz Dahani has been ruled out with a side strain.

Both Hasan Ali and Mohammad Hasnain have been asked to get ready for Sunday's match as either one of them is expected to fill in for Dahani.

Dahani sustained the injury while bowling in the match against Hong Kong in Sharjah on Friday.

As is the case with any suspected side strain injury, the medical team will monitor him for the next 48-72 hours, following which they will make decisions, including carrying out a scan and further participation in the tournament.

Initial reports suggest that the injury to the bowler is not serious. “Yet, it would not be wise to consider him for selection in the playing eleven against India,” an official said.

When asked who would be his likely replacement, the official said that it could well be Hasan or Hasnain. “We will take the decision only on Sunday according to our requirements.”

Dahani’s replacement is the only change expected from the Pakistan team that played against Hong Kong the other day at Sharjah.

The match against India to be played at the Dubai Stadium will also see both teams starting their Super Four campaign where each team will be playing against the other before the final.

India will be without their ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has been ruled out of the Asia Cup with a knee problem. He was the mainstay of India's innings during their pool victory against Pakistan. His absence will mean that India will not only be looking for bowlers' options, but they will also be having to fill in his place as a batsman.

Even before the start of the tournament, both sides had injury concerns. Pakistan were without Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jr, whereas India were without Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel.

However, the absence of these players will not reduce the competitiveness between the two sides who will be aiming for an early advantage in their quest to make it to the final. A victory by either side on Sunday will be a big boost to their chances of making it to the final of the Asia Cup.

Pakistan definitely are looking forward to avenging a close defeat that they suffered last Sunday. Following the thumping win against Hong Kong the other day, Pakistan will go into today's match with a bigger heart and confidence.