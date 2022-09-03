Flood situation alarming in some districts: CM Murad

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that various protective embankments in the province are under pressure posing threat to some major towns and cities and the irrigation experts have been authorised to take decisions to breach the dykes to save towns and villages from flooding after permission from the Irrigation Minister.

The chief minister also added that while almost all districts of the province are severely affected, the situation is alarming in some districts and requires attention on a priority basis. While addressing a crowded press conference at the CM House on Friday, the chief minister said “we have protected various villages and towns and, in this struggle, today village, Abdullah Shah- the birthplace of my father has been flooded with the rising water level in Manchhar Lake”.

He claimed the urban areas of Sukkur are clear of floodwater but rural areas are inundated but there is no imminent threat persists. He added that 151 camps are established in Sukkur where 12,000 flood victims are being provided with two-time meals. Shah said around 85 per cent of Khairpur Nathan Shah is inundated. Dadu city as of now is not under any imminent threat as the left embankment of the MNV Drain is being strengthened, and constantly monitored and machinery is available for any emergency operation, he said.

However, rural areas were 80 per cent inundated and efforts were underway to clear them. Similarly, Johi city is being protected through a ring dyke which is being constantly monitored, but its rural area is 90 per cent flooded. He informed the journalists that Khairpur Nathanshah town was inundated with floods. About 85 per cent of the town is underwater except for a couple of localities. The rural area is flooded.

Rescue operations with the help of the Army, Navy, and Edhi are going on in the area, he added. The CM said that Mehar Town was also being protected by a ring dyke. The levels of water along with Suprio Dyke may rise due to a reported breach at RD 95 in Dhamrah Waah. The rescue and relief operations are going on and are assisted by Pakistan Army and Pakistan Navy.

About Larkana, the CM said rainwater had been drained out from urban areas of Larkana city, Ratodero, Naudero, Dokri, Badah, Arija, Gerrelo by as much as 85 to 90 per cent. The rural areas are being cleared of floodwaters. Up to 40 per cent of roads of the city connecting to the main roads are underwater. But all the main roads of the district are clear and connected, he said. The CM mentioned that the monsoon spell had badly affected the Sanghar district. Up to 90 per cent of crops are completely damaged, and the water is standing in crops. Around 35,000 people have been residing in relief camps and 300,000 population are displaced and settled in tents at the roadside and in mud heaps, he added Major towns have been cleared of the rainwaters such as Sanghar, Tando Adam, Shandapur, Sinjhoro, Shahpur Chakur, Khipro, and Hathungo. The embankments have been constructed to protect two major cities, Tando Adam and Sanghar, from flooding, said the CM. The sustainability of the Kacha bund is a challenge as water is coming from Khairpur and Nawabshah.

Regarding Mirpurkhas, the chief minister told journalists that water was being rapidly released from District Sanghar through taluka Sanghar and Khipro which is causing severe flooding in the entirety of taluka Sindhri. Up to 90 per cent of Taluka Kot Ghulam Muhammad is still inundated. Due to the incomplete Sim Drain in Tando Jam Muhammad, water has been overflowing throughout the taluka Digri causing rapid flooding of areas including Tando Jam Muhammad city and adjacent villages. The makeshift barricades are weakening because water pressure and level is rising at an alarming rate, he said.

At Taluka Jhuddo, the Puraan Dhoro has been running beyond its capacity for the past two weeks. Many breaches are being reported daily with the largest one occurring at Tedi Mori causing heavy flooding in Digri and Jhuddo. So far, at least half a dozen breaches have been reported across Puran Dhoro which is passing between Jhuddo and Naunkot. Irrigation teams have been continuously trying to plug all breaches.

The Irrigation Department has provided machinery and other breach plugging material for the protection of the irrigation infrastructure in Sindh which is likely to be hit by the gushing floodwater the chief minister said. The breaches are being plugged in by dedicated efforts through specialist labour and divers.

Regarding demand and supply of different items he said as, on Sept 1, 2022, against a requirement for 471,900 tents, 119,757 have been provided to 24 districts and 5,100 are yet to be delivered. He added that the mosquito nets demand stood at 640,700 against which 503,345 have been provided and 2,700 were in the pipeline. Similarly, 17,330 jerry canes have been supplied against a demand of 80,350, and 17,330 are yet to be supplied. Tarpaulin demand for all 24 districts is 183,300 pieces against which 76,810 has been distributed and 21,500 yet to be dispatched. Demand for 22,000 animal mosquito nets has been generated against which 7,556 has been distributed and 1,000 are in the pipeline. Sharing details of the ration bags demand and supply situation as on Sept 1, 2022, Murad Ali Shah said that 49,882 food bags have been provided while more are in the pipeline.

Shah said that 143,551 ration bags have already been distributed, including 6,500 by NDMA, 44,237 by the PDMA, 73,151 by the district administration and 11,225 by Utility Stores. According to the chief minister, overall one million tents, three million mosquito nets, and two million ration bags are required for two months while one million jerry cans and one million kitchen sets, 500,000 plastic mats and 500,000 woollen mattresses, and one million tarpaulins are required.

Talking about the loss of lives, Shah said that 405 people had died and 1,074 persons were injured, 105 million houses were damaged, 11,734 cattle were lost and 3,171,726 acres of crops were damaged due to floods and rains.