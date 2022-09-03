Project afoot to educate girls in Torghar

MANSEHRA: UNICEF, the Japanese agency for International Cooperation and Allama Iqbal Open University have announced to jointly start working for girls’ education in Torghar district.

“The international agencies would appoint as many as 20 female teachers and hold the matriculation certificate courses for 500 local girls who quit education after passing middle level,” Deputy Commissioner Torghar Anwar Zeb Khan told reporters on Friday.

The deputy commissioner, who earlier in the day held a meeting with representatives of UNICEF, the Japanese agency for International Cooperation and Allama Iqbal Open University, said that Torghar lagged behind in girls’ education, compared to the rest of the province.

“We are going to launch home-based education for as many as 500 girls to complete secondary school certificates, which would be accepted by other educational boards as well,” he said.

He said that modalities with international agencies were finalised and an education session would shortly be started.

“The newly appointed teachers would impart education to girl students in primary schools,” he said.

The DC said that he had also inaugurated the first ever government middle school for girls in the district headquarters Judbah and more schools would also be set up in the district.

The representatives of Unicef, the Japanese agency for International Cooperation and Allama Iqbal Open University earlier visited a girls’ primary school in the area and assured to jointly work for girls’ education in the underdeveloped district.