Emma Stone gets real about daughter Louise's latest music fixation

Emma Stone gets real about her daughter's latest music fixation

Emma Stone shared that her daughter is fond of KPop Demon Hunters' music.

During a recent chat with Rolling Stone, the 36-year-old actress was asked about her current playlist.

Being a mom of one, Stone shared she currently listens to the music from the children's movie KPop Demon Hunters as her daughter Louise, four, is a big fan of it.

Stone shared, "To be quite honest with you, the thing that we've been listening to day-in and day-out, non-stop around the clock, because I have an almost 5-year-old, is the entire soundtrack of KPop Demon Hunters."

"It's all we listen to from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m."

When inquired about if Louise, whom Stone shares with husband Dave McCary, has watched the movie, she replied, "It's out of control. It's all we do."

"It's the entire lifeblood of this family. I also would be doing this, with or without having a 5-year-old. It has completely captured the imagination in a way that almost reminds me of, like, when I was growing up with the Spice Girls."

"It's like all we could think about, and all these kids now definitely are like, 'I'm Rumi, and you're Mira,' and it's the same way that we were like, 'I'm Baby Spice, and you're Ginger,' y'know?" she added.

Stone and McCary tied the knot in 2020.