Watery lanes

The monsoon rains and floods have left Larkana in a dismal state. Although it has not rained in a few days, the main streets are still flooded. The only explanation for this is that the district administration has taken no notice of the problem or is simply not bothered.

None of the concerned authorities seem to realize or care that fuel prices are already very high and thus it is extremely costly for people to avoid the flooded streets and take longer routes to work. It is high time that the local administration drained the streets of Larkana.

Anthony Sahotra

Larkana