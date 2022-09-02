In a media interview, a senior adviser to the US secretary of state has emphasized 'choice' when discussing Pakistan and other countries' relations with China, saying the US wouldn't ask Pakis­tan to choose between the US and China, but is worried that relations had the potential to ‘not end up well’ for countries. Pakistan has a long history of carefully walking a fine line between its ties with the US and its friendship with China. The disappearance of a bipolar world had given hopes that superpower rivalry would become a thing of the past. But since the beginning of the 21st century – as China became a new superpower – once again there were fears of a new bipolar world. For Pakistan this development presented an interesting challenge as geographically it was closer to China, whereas economically and politically it had much closer ties with the US. While China has not exhibited much insecurity about our ties with the US, the US has – directly or via subtle hints – implied it takes issue with nations wishing to enhance relations with China.

Ideally, for Pakistan it should not be a competition between America and China, rather it should be a balancing act between the two. In foreign policy, it is always better to cooperate than compete. Pakistan needs to maintain a good relationship with both America and China. Diversity in foreign relations is a preferable thing to obtain. Too much influence of any country into the internal affairs of another is never helpful. Countries that allow this to happen end up with too much reliance on a single country which is at times able to dictate its policy.

Global warming and natural disasters do not leave any room for political bickering in the international arena. It is no more a question of choosing friends and foes, it is now a question of how many countries you can cooperate with to collectively fight the challenges the globe is facing. There is also a need for being able to move away from an obsession with security issues to a more circumspect policy of human development and welfare. Pakistan should consistently strive to diversify its foreign relations; regional trade can play a significant role in improving our ties with other countries. But for that, the country needs much better business potential than it has right now. In today’s world, business challenges can trump security concerns and that’s where regional and international harmony can stabilize foreign policies of neighbours and partners. The world now has more shared interests than at any other time in history; these interests call for a commitment that goes beyond bipolar thinking.