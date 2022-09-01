Apple to donate for flood relief efforts: CEO

CALIFORNIA: Apple has announced that it will donate in the relief and recovery efforts being taken on the ground in in Pakistan following devastating flood-induced rains that have affected millions of lives.

The announcement was made by Apple’s CEO Tim Cook on Twitter that Apple will donate to relief and recovery efforts on the ground. “The floods in Pakistan and surrounding areas are devastating humanitarian disasters. Our thoughts are with those that have lost loved ones, the many displaced families, and all those affected. Apple will donate to relief and recovery efforts on the ground,” wrote Cook.

World’s youngest Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai offered thanks to the Apple’s CEO for his support. “Thank you Tim and Apple for providing support to Pakistan in this very difficult time,” she said.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal also thanked Cook for his support, urged G-7, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OCED) and Fortune 100 to help Pakistan fight this catastrophe.

“Thanks for the support. Pakistan with the lowest carbon emission is facing the brunt of global warming with 33 million people displaced for no fault,” wrote Iqbal. “G-7, OECD and Fortune100 must realise their responsibility & help in fighting the calamity,” the minister added.