Will Imran’s apology fix judicial system, asks Afridi

KARACHI: PTI leader and former minister of narcotics control Shehryar Khan Afridi asked on Wednesday night whether an apology by Imran Khan in the Islamabad High Court would help fix the country’s judicial system.
His comments came during a TV talk show on a private news channel while responding to questions regarding the contempt case against Imran Khan in the IHC. On being asked by the host if this was the reply Imran Khan was going to submit in court after seven days, the former PTI minister said that the case was ‘sub judice’ and that his leader didn’t go to court and feign a medical emergency and instead had the “moral courage’ to go to court and face the proceedings.
Shehryar Afridi further said that: “as a worker of the party I would like to say that adhering to the law is everyone’s duty....but I would like to say that [Imran Khan] should not be associated/compared with other people. Take out other leaders’ statements and then see what my leader said: that through a judicial process we will lodge our complaints”.
LAHORE: In the wake of revelation made by World Health Organization in 2017, describing 65-year-old men and women as...
ISLAMABAD: The PTI gathered its workers in large number before the commencement of hearing of contempt proceedings in...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address the United Nation’s General Assembly on September 23, at the...
ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has hinted to allow ex-Wapda distribution companies’ ...
RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army postponed its annual Defence Day ceremony — held at the General Headquarters on...
CALIFORNIA: Apple has announced that it will donate in the relief and recovery efforts being taken on the ground in in...
Comments