Will Imran’s apology fix judicial system, asks Afridi

PTI leader Shehryar Khan Afridi. —APP

KARACHI: PTI leader and former minister of narcotics control Shehryar Khan Afridi asked on Wednesday night whether an apology by Imran Khan in the Islamabad High Court would help fix the country’s judicial system.

His comments came during a TV talk show on a private news channel while responding to questions regarding the contempt case against Imran Khan in the IHC. On being asked by the host if this was the reply Imran Khan was going to submit in court after seven days, the former PTI minister said that the case was ‘sub judice’ and that his leader didn’t go to court and feign a medical emergency and instead had the “moral courage’ to go to court and face the proceedings.

Shehryar Afridi further said that: “as a worker of the party I would like to say that adhering to the law is everyone’s duty....but I would like to say that [Imran Khan] should not be associated/compared with other people. Take out other leaders’ statements and then see what my leader said: that through a judicial process we will lodge our complaints”.