Pakistan, India fined for slow over-rate

LAHORE: Both India and Pakistan have been fined 40 percent of their match fees for slow over rates in their Group A match of the Asia Cup on Sunday.

Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam’s sides were ruled to be two overs short of their respective targets after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. Both captains pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Masudur Rahman and Ruchira Pilliyaguruge, third umpire Raveendra Wimalasiri and fourth umpire Gazi Sohel levelled the charges.