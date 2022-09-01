De Grandhomme retires from internationals

WELLINGTON: Colin de Grandhomme on Wednesday became the second New Zealand cricketer after Trent Boult to get a release from his central contract and join Australia’s Big Bash League.
New Zealand Cricket bosses lamented the retirement from the Black Caps of the 36-year-old all-rounder after he was drafted to play for the Adelaide Strikers.
Zimbabwe-born De Grandhomme scored 1,432 runs in 29 Tests, also playing 45 one-day games and 41 Twenty20 internationals.
De Grandhomme follows key quick bowler Boult, who also asked to be released from his central contract and signed for Melbourne Stars in the BBL, one of the lucrative T20 tournaments worldwide that has sprung up.
Between them they have played over 100 Test matches and were two of the 20 centrally contracted players for the forthcoming season, including October’s T20 World Cup in Australia.
The 33-year-old Boult kept his spot in New Zealand’s squad for September’s one-day internationals against Australia but New Zealand Cricket has said contracted players get priority in future selection.
DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates will offer multiple-entry visas to football fans at this year´s Qatar World Cup,...
LAHORE: Both India and Pakistan have been fined 40 percent of their match fees for slow over rates in their Group A...
NEW YORK: Emma Raducanu became only the third defending champion to exit the US Open in the first round on Tuesday...
LONDON: British Open champion Cameron Smith has become the latest leading player to sign up to the breakaway LIV Golf...
NEW DELHI: The breakaway LIV series can do for golf what the IPL did for cricket, India´s top player Anirban Lahiri...
KARACHI: Pakistan football team head coach Shehzad Anwar on Wednesday said that a final shortlist of 35-40 players...
Comments