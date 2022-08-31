Bike lifter gang busted, 6 stolen bikes recovered

Islamabad: Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Capital police apprehended four members of a bike lifter gang involved in numerous bike lifting incidents and recovered six stolen motorbikes and parts of 30 stolen motorbikes, the police spokesman said.

He said that DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha had categorically ordered all zonal officers to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting innocent people.

Following these directives, a CIA police team used the latest technology and human resources and arrested four members of a notorious Billa bike lifter gang who were involved in bike lifting in twin cities.

The police team also recovered six stolen bikes and parts of 30 stolen bikes from their possession.

The accused were identified as Said Wali alias Shahzaib, Hassnain alias Khushboo, Jawad Khan, and Ameer Hamza. 12 cases against the nominated accused have been registered in the different police stations of the twin cities and further investigation is underway.