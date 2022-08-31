England series tickets go on sale

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced ticket prices for the seven-match T20I series between Pakistan and England to be played in Karachi from September 20-25 and September 28 to October 2 in Lahore.

Ticket prices for the Karachi matches have been fixed from Rs1,500 to Rs250. The PCB has already announced gate proceeds from the first T20I will be donated to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022.

Ticket prices for the Lahore T20Is range from Rs3,000 to Rs500.

When Australia played a T20I here on April 5, ticket prices ranged from Rs4,000 to Rs500. Usman Waheed, Director – Commercial said: “To ensure maximum fans can attend these matches and watch live some of the best shortest format cricketers from either side, we have decided to make the tickets affordable.

Ticket prices of Karachi T20Is: Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Javed Miandad (VIP enclosure) – Rs1,500; Imran KhanQuaid, Wasim Akram (premium enclosure) – Rs750; Asif Iqbal, Intikhab Alam, Iqbal Qasim, Mohammad Brothers, Nasimul Ghani (first-class enclosures) – Rs500; Majid Khan, Waqar Hasan, Wasim Bari, Zaheer Abbas (general enclosure) – Rs250.