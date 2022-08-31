Lasting damage

The Covid-19 pandemic created a huge challenge for humanity. The pandemic has set back the fight against poverty in the developing world, with many economies in the Global South still struggling to recover from the effects of the lockdowns.
In order to prevent further economic damage, we should take care to follow all required SOPs. A resurgence in the virus may bring back the crippling lockdowns, ending what recovery in economic activity we have been able to enjoy.
Abdul Sattar
Kolwah
