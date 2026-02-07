Bianca Censori on achieving 'visibility without speech': 'I don't want to brag'

Bianca Censori breaks silence on being most Googled woman of 2025

Bianca Censori has shot to fame due to her marriage to Kanye West. She has been turning heads since she first stepped out with the rapper in January 2023.

Subsequent outings saw Bianca wear less and less, putting on near naked displays throughout 2024, leading to her Grammys 2025 red carpet appearance, where she threw off her fur coat to reveal only a very short sheer outfit.

Ultimately, she became the mnost Googled woman in 2025.

In a new and rare interview with Vanity Fair, Censori addressed becoming the most Googled woman.

The interviewer noted that the Yeezy architect asked for this fact to be pointed out to "the editor of Vanity Fair in a bid for the cover."

The model repsponded, "I’m trying not to sound like I’m bragging" about her "most Googled" title.

"But it is not a position that anybody in time has ever had that much visibility without speech," she said of her internet fame.

She argued that her fame isn’t just because of her nudity, saying, "If it was just nudity, a lot of people would have that."

"But it also proves in a time that was so overexposed and vulnerable, that mystery still has power," she remarked.

In the interview, she also emphasized that her husband Ye has her support.

At one point, Bianca Censori gushed over his parenting skills, saying that he can "build worlds" for his kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.