Is dark matter real? New theory proposes it could be gravity behaving strangely

According to new research dark matter is considered to be the most puzzling substance in the universe. It has been a thorn in the side of physicists; despite outweighing ordinary matter by a ratio of 5 to 1, it remains invisible.

Scientists have been intrigued by the search for particles that could make up dark matter. In this connection, Kumar wrote for Phys.org: “The mystery of dark matter-unseen, pervasive, and essential in standard cosmology has loomed over physics for decades.”

The reason scientists inferred the presence of dark matter is because it interacts with light but because of its gravitational effects. In fact, the first hint of dark matter derived from the observation that galaxies were spinning much faster than expected- too fast for the gravity of their visible matter alone to keep them together.

While dark matter is considered to account for 85% of the matter in the universe, removing it from our cosmological models would have profound implications. The recent approach does not aim to replace dark matter entirely, it underscores gravity’s hidden complexity and suggests that what we attribute to dark matter may actually originate from gravity itself.