Blood Moon 2026: Best viewing tips, timing, and locations for tonight’s eclipse

Blood Moon 2026: Billions set to watch total lunar eclipse tonight

The world is currently experiencing the total lunar eclipse on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, and a spectacular “Blood Moon” will be visible to an estimated 3 billion people. The full Moon will pass completely into Earth’s dark shadow, turning deep coppery red. Lunar eclipses are safe to watch with the naked eye, and no special glasses are required. Simply find the moon at the right time, sit back, relax, and enjoy the remarkable scene.

When to look: Complete schedule of tonight’s Blood Moon

The best time to look at the total lunar eclipse will be at 6:33 a.m. EST on March 3, during the peak of totality when the moon sits in the deepest part of Earth’s shadow. You can comfortably watch the entire event, starting with the partial eclipse phase around 4:50 a.m. EST, as Earth’s shadow gradually takes bigger and bigger bites out of the moon. The Moon will turn a deep blood-red at 6:04 a.m. EST, a phase that will last for 58 minutes.

Tips for viewing tonight’s enchanting Blood Moon