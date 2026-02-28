NASA announces new Artemis moon mission aimed at expanding astronauts’ exploration efforts
NASA has announced a major overhaul of its lunar program, so Artemis astronauts can safely land on the moon
NASA has announced a major overhaul of its lunar program, adding a new test mission to the schedule to ensure Artemis astronauts can safely land on the moon. This update comes just two days after the Artemis II mission was pushed back to April 2026 due to technical repairs. Under the revised plan, Artemis II will no longer be a moon landing; instead, it will serve as a low-earth orbit docking test in 2027, paving the way for the actual lunar landing during the Artemis mission in 2028.
This marks the second time the launch has been delayed due to technical issues within the rocket. Artemis II will send four astronauts on a trip around the moon. Meanwhile, the actual moon landing-originally planned for the subsequent Artemis III mission-has been pushed back to Artemis IV as NASA adopts a more incremental approach.
Artemis II was originally scheduled to send four astronauts on a lunar flyby; the actual moon trip landing was intended for its follow-up mission. However, NASA’s new back to basics strategy has now shifted that landing to Artemis IV in 2028.
In this connection, NASA states the Artemis III mission will involve astronauts riding in the Orion spacecraft practicing docking procedures with lunar landers while in low-Earth orbit. A lunar lander is the specialized vehicle designed to transport crew from the main spacecraft down to the moon’s surface.
According to NASA, while landing on the moon remains a priority, the restructured Artemis III mission will provide critical time to practice docking the Orion spacecraft with lunar landers in Earth orbit before a human landing attempt. This strategic pivot is designed to help NASA safely land astronauts on the lunar surface as early as 2028.
Nonetheless, this recent strategic breakthrough will be intriguing for audiences as they watch NASA’s future lunar plans unfold.
-
Antarctica’s mysterious ‘gravity hole’: What’s behind the evolution of Earth’s deep interior?
-
‘Mars’ missing water mystery takes a surprising turn as new study finds regional dust storms trigger massive water loss into space
-
Scientists reveal how sleeping can unlock your creative potential
-
NASA Artemis 2 moon mission faces unexpected delay ahead of March launch
-
Total Lunar eclipse: What you need to know and where to watch
-
Sun appears spotless for first time in four years, scientists report
-
SpaceX launches another batch of satellites from Cape Canaveral during late-night mission on Saturday
-
NASA targets March 6 for launch of crewed mission around moon following successful rocket fueling test