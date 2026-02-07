'Concerned' Prince Harry future plans for Lilibet, Archie exposed

Prince Harry wants Archie and Lilibet to understand where he comes from and what shaped him

The royal insiders have revealed Prince Harry’s major future plans for his children Archie and Lilibet as the Duke is 'plotting half-in, half-out' family life between US and his beloved Britain.

According to a media outlet, the royal sources have revealed that Harry is quietly weighing a future that would split his family life between California and the U.K.

Prince Harry and Meghan moved to US after stepping down as senior royals in 2020.

However, the royal insiders have claimed, "Harry has always seen Britain as unfinished business. California is where their family functions on a practical level, and it suits Meghan and the children's daily lives, but for Harry there is a constant emotional gravity pulling him back to Britain.”

Harry has never ‘emotionally closed’ that chapter, the spy continued.

Another royal source, who knew Prince Harry since his school days, told the outlet, "Harry frames the idea of splitting his time as something deeply personal rather than political. He wants his children to understand where he comes from and what shaped him, but he is equally determined not to dismantle the life, routine, and stability he has created for them in California."

King Charles younger son also hopes his kids Archie and Lilibet will also build relationships with their British cousins.

The source claims Prince Harry ‘genuinely values’ the privacy and autonomy that life in the US has given him and his family.

However, at the same time, Harry carries a ‘persistent concern’ that his children are growing up disconnected from a fundamental part of who they are and where they come from.