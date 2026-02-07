Lil Jon’s late son, Nathan Smith spoke highly of his father before his tragic death

Lil Jon’s late son, Nathan Smith, showed reverence for his father just a few months before his passing.

For those unaware, Smith, the 27-year-old son of the renowned rapper and record producer, was found dead on Friday, February 6, after he went missing in Georgia on February 3.

The Milton Police Department conducted a search operation and recovered his body from a pond “in Mayfield Park near Smith’s Milton residence,” which they believed to be Smith’s.

"On Feb. 6, at approximately 11:53 a.m., divers with the Cherokee County Fire Department located and recovered a body from the pond. The individual is believed to be Nathan Smith, pending official confirmation by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office,” the MPD said on Facebook.

They also confirmed there was “no indication of foul play,” involved in the unfortunate death of Jon’s son.

A clip of his March 2025 interview with the nonprofit organization 360 Baseline is resurfacing, in which he spoke highly of his father for “always showing up.”

When he was asked if his father’s busy life ever made him suffer emotionally, Smith replied, “I mean, to be honest, my dad was the type who never made me, or put me in a place where I had to think about any of that, because he was always there.”

He shared, “He was always showing up for my birthdays, even if he had to perform somewhere, he would turn it down and come be with me...”

“Just having him and just him letting me know he's there, whether it was music [or] watching a movie at the end of the day … you don't really have to worry too much about that,” Smith noted.

Lil Jon welcomed Smith with his estranged wife, Nicole Smith.