China boosts reusable spacecraft capabilities by launching for the fourth time

China successfully launched its experimental reusable spacecraft for the fourth time aboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the country’s northwest on Saturday.

The recent mission marks a technological verification phase for the reusable spacecraft, providing technical support for the peaceful use of space. This mission will reveal how long the craft will remain in orbit. It is the fourth time the country has launched a reusable spacecraft since 2020.

The development of reusable spacecraft is crucial to ultimately increasing the frequency and lowering the per-mission costs of spaceflight. At present, the country first launched its reusable experimental spacecraft for the first time in September 2020, when it flew in orbit for two days.

According to Reuters, a spacecraft launched in August 2022 returned to Earth in May 2023 after 276 days in orbit. Similarly, in September 2024, a spacecraft launched from the Jiuquan facility returned to its designated landing site after 268 days in orbit. Consequently, these missions will play a central role in facilitating future science missions.