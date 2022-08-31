Compounding the loss

Given the heart-wrenching incidents and losses caused by the recent torrential rains, the government of Sindh has established the Sindh Flood Relief Fund for the flood victims across the province. Relief camps, rescue centers and many rehabilitation activities have been started under the Fund’s banner. The Sindh government has also deducted the salaries of employees to provide better financial assistance to the flood victims.

Hence, on the one hand the Sindh government is providing relief to the people of Sindh, while on the other it has imposed upon them painful salary deductions. Almost every family in Sindh has suffered due to the floods. The Sindh government should realize that it is only making things tougher for the people of the province via this misguided deduction.

Suhail Ahmed Shaikh

Larkana