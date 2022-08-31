China’s Communist Party to hold Congress set to cement Xi’s rule

BEIJING: China’s ruling Communist Party will begin its 20th Party Congress on October 16, state media reported on Tuesday, a landmark meeting at which President Xi Jinping is expected to be anointed as the country’s most powerful leader in decades.

The congress in the capital Beijing comes as Xi faces significant political headwinds, including an ailing economy, deteriorating relations with the United States and a strict zero-Covid policy that has accelerated China’s inward turn from the world.

It is widely expected to see Xi reinstated as president for a third term -- unprecedented in the contemporary era. It will also see the unveiling of a new top leadership line-up, as Xi consolidates his grip on the party and his position as the most powerful Chinese leader since the country’s founder Mao Zedong.

The meeting -- held every five years -- will be "extremely important", according to a report by state broadcaster CCTV on a Monday meeting of the country’s 25-member Politburo, adding preparations were "progressing smoothly."

The event will see about 2,300 Communist Party delegates from across the country descend on Beijing in a highly choreographed exercise to pick members of the party’s Central Committee of around 200 members.

The final meeting of the current Central Committee will take place in Beijing from October 9, the report said. The Central Committee will then vote for the 25-person Politburo and its all-powerful Standing Committee -- China’s highest leadership body and apex of power, currently comprised of seven people.

Voting is mostly a formality -- the pecking order of the Politburo and its Standing Committee is likely to have been decided well in advance. The overall duration of the Congress is not yet clear.