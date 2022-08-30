Hockey legend Manzoor Jr passes away after heart attack

LAHORE: Pakistan hockey legend former Manzoor Hussain Junior died of a heart attack here on Monday. He was 65.

The former captain and 1984 Los Angeles hero suffered a heart attack on Monday morning and was taken to a hospital where he breathed his last after doctors put three stents to save his life, said his son Faisal Manzoor.

He is survived by a widow, three sons and a daughter. Down to earth, humble and soft spoken, Manzoor was a master of the game and served hockey with pride and distinction in different roles. He was serving as the chairman of national selection committee.

Under the leadership of Manzoor, Pakistan won the only Junior World Cup title in 1979. Manzoor played as an outstanding forward. From 1975 to 1984, he played 175 matches for Pakistan and hit 86 goals.

He was part of the Pakistan team that won the bronze medal in the 1976 Olympics in Montreal. Eight years later, he was the captain of the Pakistan team that won the gold medal at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. Manzoor was also a member of Pakistan team that won the World Cup in 1978 and 1982.

He was known for his exceptional stick work, and one of his most memorable performances was in the 1982 World Cup final where he scored a goal after dodging six German defenders. In recognition of his meritorious services, he was awarded the Presidential Medal.

His two brothers, Maqsood Hussain and Mahmood Hussain, represented Pakistan in the 1984 Men's Hockey Champions Trophy in Karachi. President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Brigadier (Retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary Haider Hussain expressed deep sorrow over the death of Manzoor.

They said Manzoor was one of the pillars of Pakistan hockey and the void created by his death will be hard to fill. They said he will always be remembered by the country's hockey fans. “We pray to Allah Almighty to give courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.”