Tuesday August 30, 2022
Perilous crossing

August 30, 2022

On a recent trip to Jamshoro, I observed that the Mehran Railway Bridge is in a highly deteriorated condition. The recent rains and subsequent floods have caused serious structural damage.

This has created a very precarious situation as the bridge is used by thousands of travellers every day. The authorities concerned should pay heed and commence repairs immediately.

Shabir Jamali

Sakrand

