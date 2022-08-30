Perilous crossing

On a recent trip to Jamshoro, I observed that the Mehran Railway Bridge is in a highly deteriorated condition. The recent rains and subsequent floods have caused serious structural damage.
This has created a very precarious situation as the bridge is used by thousands of travellers every day. The authorities concerned should pay heed and commence repairs immediately.
Shabir Jamali
Sakrand
