Electricity restored in parts of flood-hit Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastagir said on Sunday that electricity has been restored in most flood-affected areas of Sindh, reported local media.
According to a notification issued by the power division, the power minister said that loadshedding has been abolished in affected areas so that water pumps can work uninterrupted.
Khurram Dastagir is in Sindh for the past week and is monitoring the restoration of power in flood-affected areas of the province.
However, a red alert has been issued as the Kabul River has filled up at an alarming rate. The water flow in the Kabul river near Nowshera has reached 3,15,000 cusec.
River Sindh is also filled dangerously as it is facing a lower level flooding at Tarbela with 2,88,000 cusec water while the flow at Kala Bagh has reached 4,23,000.
SUKKUR: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Atta Marri has strongly condemned the case...
PESHAWAR: Vegetable prices have increased in Peshawar considerably after the devastating floods in the country.A...
SUKKUR: The people from different caress of Tharparkar gathered at Thar Coal Road near Kaloi Town and staged a...
KARACHI: The BISP funds allocated for the Badin district flood victims were said to be deducted as reported on...
Imran Khan has intensified his campaign of targeting the establishment
FAISALABAD: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has said that PTI chairman Imran Khan will be defeated in...
Comments