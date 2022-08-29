Wakeup call

Given that the country is going through a natural disaster of biblical proportions, the ongoing political infighting is deeply disappointing. Given the sheer scale of the suffering, it is shocking that our politicians still refuse to set their petty disputes aside. What the political class needs to realize is that it is not too late. You still have time to drop your point-scoring games and aid the people.
The flood victims are awaiting relief and rescue. Hundreds of people have lost their lives and many more have lost crops, livestock, property, incomes and education. If the political leaders fail to respond to the victims’ needs, history will never forgive them.
Nazeer Ahmed Arijo
Larkana
