Unhelpful and unethical

The Coke Studio star Wahab Bugti is among the many victims of the disastrous floods. Recently, a video showing him in the flood-stricken area, went viral on social media. As reporters reached Bugti, rather than being professional and focusing on the current issue, they asked him to sing his viral Coke Studio song.
This is not only unethical, but also adds insult to injury. Forcing Bugti to sing when he and his loved ones are suffering, is utterly abominable. This despicable behaviour should be addressed and dealt with to avoid such situations in the future.
Farhan Aslam
Lahore
