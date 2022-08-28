ECP bars Rana Tanveer from campaign

LAHORE: Provincial Election Commission Punjab has taken action on violations of the code of conduct in PP 139, Sheikhupura, and issued a notice to Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain.

Rana Tanveer of PMLN was barred from participating in the election campaign by District Monitoring Officer Sheikhupura and was summoned on August 30 with a written explanation.

Meanwhile, District Monitoring Officer Khanewal issued a letter to Mapco for violating the code of conduct. Mapco has been ordered to immediately stop development work in PP-209, Khanewal and submit a report. Operation of monitoring teams against over-size banners in by-election constituencies in Punjab province is also underway.