Slovakia’s neighbours to patrol its skies

UNITED KINGDOM: Slovakia signed a deal on Saturday under which fellow Nato states the Czech Republic and Poland will police its skies as Bratislava withdraws its Soviet-made MiG-29s from service, potentially freeing up the old jets to send to Ukraine.

Slovakia has said it is ready to send the 11 MiG fighters to Ukraine, whose military has long relied on Soviet-era equipment and which has appealed for more supplies from Nato nations to boost its ability to battle invading Russian forces.

Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad told reporters at an air show on Saturday that Bratislava remained ready to send the planes to neighbouring Ukraine but no deal had yet been reached. “There is a political will, and it makes sense, to help those who need help,” Nad said.