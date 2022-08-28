Chairman Senate visits flood relief camp, organised by PFUJ at NPC

Islamabad : Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Senator Manzoor Kakar visited the flood relief camp organised by Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and Pakistan Sweet Home at National Press Club, here.

Addressing the media at relief camp on Saturday, Senate chairman said, “The recent flood situation is unprecedented in the country’s history. No government alone can cope with such floods and rains. The entire nation must come forward to help the flood victims."

While appreciating the efforts of all the provincial governments in providing relief, he said that rehabilitation of the flood victims is the main goal after the immediate relief work is done. He said, “Along with the aid we should bow before Allah and pray that Allah forgives our mistakes and reduces the sufferings of the flood victims.” Senate chairman thanked the organisers for inviting him to the relief camp.