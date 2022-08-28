MQM’s politics in Karachi has come to an end, claims JI

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that Karachiites have set aside their ideological differences for the sake of the city and future generations to elect the JI's mayor in Karachi.

While addressing an "Ask Me Anything" event on Saturday, he said that parts of Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhoa and Sindh -- all the four provinces – had been badly affected by disastrous floods, but unnecessarily and unfortunately the leadership of all mainstream political parties was engaged in political point-scoring and revenge game instead of showing any seriousness towards rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations.

On the occasion, Dr Saqib Ansari, a seasoned hematologist, and cricket legends Younis Khan, Shoaib Muhammad and Tausef Ahmed announced their support for the JI.

In this scenario, Hafiz Rehman said, the JI under leadership of Sirajul Haq was engaged in rescue and relief operations across the country. Talking about the issues of the megalopolis, he said that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement had surrendered several local bodies and powers to the Pakistan Peoples Party government in Sindh through the Sindh Local Bodies Act passed in 2013.

The MQM had ruled over Karachi for some 35 years but did nothing for the betterment and development of the city; instead, the party kept focus on monetary and political benefits, he said, adding that this behaviour further fueled and complicated the miseries of Karachi.

He said that the MQM had brought its politics to an end in Karachi and was reaping what it had planted in Karachi. He also held the MQM partially responsible for the privatisation of the then KESC as at that time the JI’s mayor had completed the tenure while the MQM was enjoying complete rule in Karachi and Sindh.

On the other hand, he maintained, the JI despite its limited resources and lack of representation in the government took all possible measures for the betterment of Karachiites and development of the city.

He said the JI highlighted all the issues of the city and went beyond its mandate to resolve the problems of Karachiites, ranging from housing societies to basic facilities. The JI served the city and citizens without any discrimination of cast, creed and colour and would do so on a much larger scale if elected in the local bodies elections.

He vowed the JI would not be chanting the mantra of powers; instead, it would deliver beyond its mandate and launch struggle to have more powers in order to serve the city.

The JI leader while responding to a question said that the JI might survive several defeats in elections but currently Karachi would not be able to afford the defeat of the JI in the local bodies elections.

The time has come for the Karachiites to come forward for their future and vote for the weighing scale -- the JI's election symbol, he said.

Rehman said Karachi has a vast potential to bolster the country's economy. During the coronavirus pandemic, it was Karachi that had supported the country, and even during the current recession, the city had posted a whopping increase of 42 per cent in taxation.

Talking about the JI policies for the youth in Karachi, he said that for the upcoming local bodies elections the JI issued 42 per cent tickets to those who recently joined the party as they were sick of corrupt practices and trends in other political parties. A large number of Karachiites, particularly youth, belonging to the PTI were also favouring the JI in the upcoming local bodies elections, he added.