A new model

It seems that the PML-N has completely surrendered the political arena to the PTI, accepting defeat in the upcoming elections. What it needs to do is re-evaluate its strategy and activate its social media team.

Furthermore, greater efforts must be made to galvanize younger voters and activists, so that they may play a greater role in the party’s affairs. Dynastic politics will not continue to work. The PTI leader, Imran Khan, has been effectively targeting his opponents for promoting family politics.

Sheikh Imran

Tank