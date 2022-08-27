Shehbaz to visit UAE next month

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been invited by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Muhammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan for an official visit to the brotherly country.

This would be Shehbaz Sharif’s second visit to the UAE, but the first official visit since he assumed office. Sources in the Foreign Office told The News here on Friday that details of the visit are being worked out and it is bound to be a productive one. The visit will likely take place in the first week of September and the prime minister would head a high-level delegation.

The UAE has already announced a heavy investment in Pakistan. As an initial step, it has pledged to invest in various sectors to the tune of more than $ one billion. The sources indicated that the prime minister will have talks with the top leaders and investors of the host country, besides discussions to devise means for further enhancing the existing cooperation in different fields. The discussions will mainly encompass various aspects of the economic sphere.

The incumbent government is mending fences with the countries which were not comfortable during the PTI’s government and at the same time it is trying hard to improve existing ties with the traditional friends including the UAE, the sources said. The UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi will be proceeding to Abu Dhabi for consultations with his government before the visit of the Prime Minister, the sources added. Meanwhile, the sources reminded that a high-level UAE delegation will be visiting Pakistan next week to discuss economic and trade cooperation.