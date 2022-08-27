Another PML-N leader attacks Miftah

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi has emerged as another critic of his own government after Abid Sher Ali.
Addressing a press conference here on Friday with the traders’ leaders, Abbasi said the prime minister was making all-out efforts but the finance ministry was neutralizing them. Urging the finance ministry to stop looting the people, he said new taxes were being imposed on the taxpayers.
Continuing his speech, the PML-N leader said about 11 taxes had been imposed on the industrial sector bills due to which the workers might leave the industry. “My own driver got an electricity bill of Rs16,000,” he added.
Abbasi said every sector had been affected by the electricity bills. He further said that instead of taking decisions through the committees, there was a dire need to take immediate decisions.
Taking a swipe at the finance ministry, he said the country’s economy could not be maintained through looting. The PML-N leader claimed a woman in charge of the finance ministry was scaring people, adding that the finance ministry should resolve the issues instead of scaring people.
In view of floods, the former MNA urged the political parties to suspend their political activities for six months. Taking a dig at the PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Hanif said he [Imran] liked to collect funds for himself.
