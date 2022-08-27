PNS Taimur inducted into Pak Navy fleet

KARACHI: The induction ceremony of PNS TAIMUR, second of four Type 054-A/P multi role frigates, was held at PN Dockyard, Karachi.

The contract for four multi-role frigates (Type 054-A/P) for Pakistan Navy was signed between Pakistan and China in June 2018. PNS TUGHRIL, the lead ship of Type 054-A/P was inducted into PN fleet in January this year, said the spokesman Pak Navy.

The second ship PNS TAIMUR was commissioned on June 23, 2022, at Shanghai, China. The ship participated in bilateral naval exercises with various friendly countries. Addressing the ceremony, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi said Type 054-A/P frigates are state of the art, potent and multipurpose platforms which will serve Pakistan Navy for years to come.

He emphasised such projects are manifestation of the trust and mutual cooperation between time tested friends. The naval chief underlined the importance of strong maritime defence and security for Pakistan and reiterated that induction of state of the art ships will significantly enhance Pakistan Navy’s capability of safeguarding maritime interests.